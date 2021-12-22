Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,412,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $938.53 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $942.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,034.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $817.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

