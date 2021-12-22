Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Trading Down 1.6%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.33. 32,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 40,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,568,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $10,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,127,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000.

