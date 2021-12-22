Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $389.21 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

