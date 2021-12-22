Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,437 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $395,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.17. The company had a trading volume of 405,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,087,078. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

