Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $116,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 238,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 170,464 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.83. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27.

