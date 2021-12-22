Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $314.57

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.57 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 398 ($5.26). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 396.60 ($5.24), with a volume of 717,447 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 356.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. Investec Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 18,509 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.82), for a total transaction of £67,557.85 ($89,255.98).

Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

