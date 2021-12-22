Investors Buy Large Volume of Athena Technology Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,172 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 840% compared to the typical volume of 231 call options.

NASDAQ ATHN opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Athena Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

