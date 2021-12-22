Investors Purchase Large Volume of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 94,812 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 145% compared to the average daily volume of 38,698 call options.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $75.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

