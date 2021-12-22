Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of CSR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,776. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $111.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.06.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.