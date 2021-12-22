Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.99

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.93, with a volume of 21669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 455.7% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

