IQeon Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. IQeon has a total market cap of $16.63 million and $1.89 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IQeon has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00006207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006763 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

