Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,010,360 shares.The stock last traded at $42.26 and had previously closed at $42.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

