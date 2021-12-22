Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 4.6%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 3,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 521,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

IREN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

