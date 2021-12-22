Ironwood Financial llc Buys 404 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,686. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

