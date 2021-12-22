Ironwood Financial llc Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.96. 1,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.93. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.70 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

