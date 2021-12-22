Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $218.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,815. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.06. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.