Ironwood Financial llc Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $525.00. 5,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,258. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $367.63 and a 1-year high of $551.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $507.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

