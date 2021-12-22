Ironwood Financial llc Sells 26,565 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,565 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 113,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

BSCN remained flat at $$21.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. 634,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

