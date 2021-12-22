Ironwood Financial llc Trims Stock Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI)

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

Shares of BATS:IEDI traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87.

