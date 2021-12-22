iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) is Cavalier Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,892,000.

BATS USHY opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.