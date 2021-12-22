iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $37,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,219. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.