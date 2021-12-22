iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. 1,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

