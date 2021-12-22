iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $238,000.

Get iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IECS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. 2,061 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.