iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,274. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

