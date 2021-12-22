iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,830,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300,886 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 407,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 152,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDM opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

