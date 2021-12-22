iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Trimmed by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.1% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,771,406. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

