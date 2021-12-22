iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $28,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,368,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $162.85. 23,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,504. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.