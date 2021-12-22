iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Decreased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.