iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $107.22

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.22 and last traded at $107.27, with a volume of 11758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

