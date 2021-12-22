iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 28.7% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $43,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $273.96 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

