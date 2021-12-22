iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $38,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 90,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,249,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 126.1% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $404,000.

IVE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.42. 11,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average is $149.98. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.83 and a 52-week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

