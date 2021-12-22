iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,637. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.79 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

