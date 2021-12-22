iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP cut its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,800 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.16% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $785,227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,376,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,970,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.46 and a twelve month high of $112.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.