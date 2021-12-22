iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Up 7.2%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.38. 269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 307,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.34 and a beta of 1.55.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $149,867.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,006 shares of company stock worth $11,555,806. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,694,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.