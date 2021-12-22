iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Up 7.2%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.38. 269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 307,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.34 and a beta of 1.55.
In other news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $149,867.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,006 shares of company stock worth $11,555,806. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,694,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
