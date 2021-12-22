Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.85

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.85 and last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 7150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.57.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,076.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 294,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

