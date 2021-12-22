IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IZEA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 554,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,488. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.74.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

