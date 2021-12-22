J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Trading Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) fell 2.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $130.79 and last traded at $131.58. 19,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 900,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.04.

Specifically, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after buying an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after buying an additional 78,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.