Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post $472.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $468.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $422.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,609,000 after acquiring an additional 79,592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,385,000 after acquiring an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $165.83. The stock had a trading volume of 358,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,424. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average of $166.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

