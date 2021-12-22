Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 18,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $2,186,338.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $4,931,933.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,393 shares of company stock worth $10,738,664. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average is $98.75.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

