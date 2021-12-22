Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of FBHS opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

