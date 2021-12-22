Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.