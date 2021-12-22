Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 201.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $53,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 28.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $74,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.