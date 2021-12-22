Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 360.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after buying an additional 142,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after buying an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,620,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $236.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.73. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

WLTW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

