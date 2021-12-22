Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.93.

