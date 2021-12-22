Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $689,092.50.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50.

KOD traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.17. 15,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,849. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.32.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

