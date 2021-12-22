Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Acquires 2,850 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.60 per share, with a total value of C$24,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,462,000.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$198,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$666,670.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$11.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

