Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Agile Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now expects that the company will post earnings of $18.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agile Group’s FY2023 earnings at $17.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Agile Group stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. Agile Group has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

