Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE WAB opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $97.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

