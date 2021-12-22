John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

WDGJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on John Wood Group from 360.00 to 330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from 330.00 to 290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. 1,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

