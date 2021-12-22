Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.1% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 184,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day moving average is $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $440.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

